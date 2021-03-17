Some passengers from Thailand to UK to experience supervised hotel quarantine on arrival

Effective 19 March, UK-bound passengers departing from Bangkok or Phuket will have to pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day hotel quarantine on arrival – if they happen to transit through Doha. This is because British authorities have now included Qatar as a “Covid red zone” country requiring monitored isolation. The rule will apply even if passengers are merely transiting through Doha airport. Whether they are changing planes or not is immaterial.







Although the new ruling may seem minor, Qatar has dozens of weekly flights to and from Bangkok, as well as some to Phuket. Flights from Doha to Rayong’s Utapao airport are not currently available according to the official website. Qatar Airways is popular with British travellers because the airline is considered cost-effective as well as having better cabin service, a luxurious business class and, on some flights, a super-elitist first class which has disappeared from the itinerary of some competitors.



Until now, the British government has mainly listed countries in Africa and South America as being “Covid red zone”. Now, in addition to Qatar, other listed states include Oman, Ethiopia and Somalia although passenger traffic to UK is very much smaller from the latter countries. In order to board a plane in Bangkok or Phuket, which then lands at Doha, passengers must have evidence of a recent Covid test as well as proof they have booked and paid for their quarantine hotel in UK. British regulations about the 10 day hotel quarantining are strict as affected travellers must remain 24/7 in their room, except in exceptional circumstances.

Britons returning to UK without being on the soil of a “Covid red zone” are instructed to self-quarantine in their home address, or other nominated location, usually for 10 days. They are not allowed to go shopping, receive friends or walk the dog. Exercising is restricted to indoors or to the garden of their home.

However, the number of Brits travelling to and from Thailand is currently restricted to business people, family members, students and one or two minor categories. Travelling abroad for leisure or holiday reasons has been declared “illegal” by the British government, at least until mid-May.





Full details of travel to and from the UK, including the specific documents to be presented at check-in, are available on the British government website. The rules and regulations regarding flying to Thailand, including the mandatory certificate of entry issued by Thai embassies, are well explained on the website of the London-based Thai embassy. Anyone still thinking that a passport and an air ticket will do the trick at airport check-ins is in for a very rude awakening.











