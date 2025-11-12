Skål International Bangkok Celebrates Friendship and Gastronomy with Dr Jan Wisansing

BANGKOK, Thailand –Skål International Bangkok’s October Networking Luncheon at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok was more than a meal; it was a celebration of camaraderie, professional insight, and Thailand’s dynamic gastronomy scene. Combining business with pleasure, the event reaffirmed why Skål remains Bangkok’s premier networking club for travel and hospitality leaders.

Heralded as a “must-attend” on the city’s tourism calendar, the luncheon delivered impeccable service, a creatively crafted menu, and stimulating conversation. Guests enjoyed a perfect balance of friendship, professional dialogue, and culinary excellence — hallmarks of Skål events that continue to set the standard for networking in Bangkok.







Presiding over the gathering, Skål International Bangkok President James Thurlby (Move Ahead Media) welcomed members and guests with characteristic humour and professionalism. The room was filled with senior hotel general managers, media professionals, digital marketers, travel executives, suppliers, and food and beverage industry leaders, highlighting the breadth of the city’s hospitality network.

For many attendees, returning to the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok evoked nostalgia. The hotel and Skål Bangkok share a long history, dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Erawan served as the club’s regular venue for monthly luncheons and meetings. The hotel’s team is renowned for seamless event management, from pre-event executive committee meetings to the elegant presentation of sponsored beverages and glassware.



Sponsors for the event — Boozia Distribution, Flow Inter Co Ltd, and Move Ahead Media — ensured the luncheon sparkled, with high-quality glassware adding a refined touch that guests humorously credited with enhancing the day’s beverages.

The highlight of the afternoon was a keynote presentation by Dr Jutamas “Dr Jan” Wisansing, Managing Director of Perfect Link Consulting Group and founder of the Thailand Gastronomy Network (TGN). Her talk, “Rails to Reels – Bringing Thai Gastronomy to Skål Bangkok,” explored the intersection of Thai regional cuisine and luxury rail travel.



Dr Jan enthralled the audience with her vision of transforming travel into a sensory journey, connecting visitors to local heritage, ingredients, and communities. She introduced upcoming luxury train experiences, Royal Blossom and The Blue Jasmine, designed to immerse travellers in regional flavours while offering elegant, world-class dining. Her presentation resonated with hoteliers, restaurateurs, and travel marketers seeking innovative ways to create unforgettable experiences.





The Grand Hyatt Erawan’s culinary team delivered a menu reflecting refined Thai-inspired gastronomy, beginning with a starter of baby romaine salad with honey-roasted chicken breast and mustard dressing, followed by a choice of main courses: grilled Spanish mackerel with watercress, pickled daikon, and seaweed beurre blanc, or Australian beef bourguignon with root vegetables, mashed potatoes, and red wine sauce, and concluding with a dessert of mango-sticky-rice panna cotta with pink pomelo sorbet, while a full vegetarian selection of burratina with grilled zucchini and basil pesto, followed by asparagus-spinach lasagne with Parmesan cream, ensured all guests were catered for.

The ballroom atmosphere was warm and convivial. Laughter, clinking glasses, and animated discussions blended seamlessly, demonstrating networking at its finest — friendship, business, and gastronomy served in equal measure.

In his closing remarks, President Thurlby thanked members, guests, and sponsors, describing the luncheon as “an extraordinary example of what Skål does best — bringing together professionals who care deeply about the future of our industry.” He added, “Skål is more than a club; it’s a community. Today we’ve shared knowledge, rekindled friendships, and celebrated the unique power of Thai gastronomy to connect people from all walks of life.”







As the event concluded, it was evident that Skål Bangkok continues to set the benchmark for excellence in both professional networking and social engagement.

The next Skål International Bangkok event will be a cocktail networking gathering at Baan Dusit Thani on 18 November. For details, visit Skål Bangkok. Baan Dusit Thani is a restored historic home and dining complex at 116 Saladaeng Road, Silom, Bangkok.

About the Author – Andrew J. Wood

Andrew J. Wood is a British-born travel writer and former hotelier living in Thailand since 1991. A graduate of Napier Edinburgh University, he has served as General Manager of leading hotels and as President of Skål International Bangkok (twice), Skål Thailand, and Skål Asia. Andrew writes for numerous international travel and hospitality publications, focusing on tourism trends, sustainable travel, and cross-cultural engagement throughout the Asia-Pacific region.



































