Rotary donates food cart to caregiver for 13 kids

Chanat Chalom (left) presented the fully equipped food cart to Nanta Fukiew, 57, (rear right) who has taken on the task of caring for 13 young family members and orphans.

The Take Care Kids Foundation under the patronage of Rotary clubs in Italy gave a noodle-sales cart to a woman caring for 13 children.

The foundation’s Chanat Chalom presented the fully equipped food cart to Nanta Fukiew, 57, at the charity’s headquarters on Soi Khao Noi Nov. 26.



“Aunty Ning” has taken on the task of caring for 13 children, who are both young family members and orphans she has taken in.

Earning enough money to take care of all those kids has proven a challenge, however. The foundation gave her a food cart so she can make a living. The group also provided training on how to prepare various noodle-based dishes.


Those needing similar help can contact the Take Care Kids Foundation’s “Street Food for Life” campaign at 062-482-9697.

The food cart donated by Italian Rotary clubs is loaded on a pickup truck together with all the necessary utensils ready to be delivered to Aunty Ning so she can start to earn a living for her 13 children.









