Rotary Club Global Pattaya brings clean water to children on the Green Field

PATTAYA, Thailand — In Chonburi – a province whose name fittingly translates to “City of Water” – the Rotary Club Global Pattaya has launched a groundbreaking community initiative for the second time. On Wednesday, November 12, the club inaugurated a new drinking water project – not at a school or youth center, but on an open field near the Siam Country Club. Here, children from surrounding communities gather for football practice after school, in the evenings, and on weekends, often accompanied by their families.







For the organization ACT – Anti Child Trafficking – football is only the entry point. Their work focuses on building trust and meaningful relationships with young people to guide, support, and protect them. ACT was founded by Dutch national Robin van Engelenhoven, who has led vital community-based efforts in Pattaya for many years together with a dedicated local team.

The Rotary Club quickly recognized a pressing need at the field: safe drinking water. On a hot football pitch, reliable access to clean water is not just helpful — it is essential. The project was initiated by committed club member and incoming President Brett Beadleson, whose tireless planning and hands-on involvement brought the idea to life, with strong support from Club President Rosemarie Gamito. Together, they oversaw the installation of an industrial-grade water filtration system that now ensures every child and staff member has access to fresh, safe drinking water. Gone are the days when children had to bring bottles of water from home.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a delegation from the Rotary Club as well as grateful parents, who expressed their appreciation for this new, reliable “source of water.” A particular highlight was the speech — delivered in impressively fluent Thai — by club member Andrey Nekliudov from Russia, who has mastered the language in just a few years.

More than just a technical achievement, this thoughtful project represents sustainable change and a healthier, brighter future for the children who gather here. And of course, the celebration featured more than just water: refreshing drinks and tasty snacks were handed out to the more than 40 children who came to play on this warm, humid afternoon.













































