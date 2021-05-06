Around Pattaya & the EastLatest NewsPattaya NewsUpdate COVID-19 Riviera Group donates 100,000 baht for purchase of lung x-ray equipment By Pattaya Mail May 7, 2021 0 294 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Representatives of the Riviera Group present a check for 100,000 baht to the Banglamung Hospital to purchase a mobile lung x-ray machine. As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility the Riviera Group donated 100,000 baht to the Banglamung Hospital on May 6, for the purchase of a mobile chest and lung x-ray equipment for use in the treatment of patients inflicted by COVID-19.