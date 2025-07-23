Remarkable GoFundMe success story in Thailand

A Welsh young man is reportedly back in UK after a near-death experience in Thailand. Ashton Jones, a 29 year old vacationer, was mysteriously assaulted in Pattaya in June and disappeared from public view. He then was discovered in intensive care at Chonburi public hospital, 50 miles away, where part of his skull was removed in emergency surgery.

His chances of survival were recorded as low and it was even suggested that a non- resuscitation notice be prepared. However, his father rushed to Thailand and never lost confidence in his son’s recovery. His UK family published a GoFundMe request which produced a total of almost 32,000 pounds, or 1.4 million baht, which was sufficient to pay bills and repatriate Ashton to UK. Some sources say cash help was also provided outside of the public campaign.







Staff at the hospital, which is public sector and less expensive than medical facilities in the private sector, told Pattaya Mail that several agencies were involved in the repatriation. A financial settlement, including a substantial discount, was reached with the hospital whilst a locally-based repatriation company (which we have been asked not to name) was very helpful. But a key factor was the cash raised by the GoFundMe account which has since been ended. The initial projected expenditure was 50,000 pounds plus.

Thai police have not been able to publish details of the mysterious assault in Pattaya which created the crisis in the first police. City Hall “Special Affairs” sources said that he was discovered in a main street and that the Sawangboriboon rescue service took him to Chonburi hospital in an emergency situation with serious head wounds. At that stage it was not known if Ashton was carrying medical insurance, but it was later disclosed he was not. The family claims he “forgot”.



Several GoFundMe donators commented on Ashton’s community popularity in his home town in Wales. The family’s heart-felt cry for help certainly had a profound and beneficial impact in this particular case. Cash sponsorship campaigns to raise funds for injured Brits in Thailand are now routine and have already reached 22 in 2025. Their effectiveness varies a great deal but seems to depend on factors such as age of the patient, the amount of public detail published and family perseverance.

Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin, the British embassy consul including welfare, was in Pattaya this week to update British expats as part of the events to recall 170 years of British-Thai diplomatic relations. She reminded in general terms that assaults as well as traffic accidents were sadly common in Thailand and that comprehensive medical insurance could be crucial. Neither the British government nor the Thai authorities pay hospital bills. Lucky doesn’t even begin to describe it.



































