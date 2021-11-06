Rain, fun-squelching security mark start of Pattaya Music Festival

By Pattaya Mail
After waiting an hour for the rain to stop, Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai and Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome welcomed intrepid music lovers to this year’s music fest.

Rain delayed the start of the Pattaya Music Festival by an hour, but fans both in and outside of the fences grooved to Thai pop and rock throughout Friday night.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off the first of four concert weekends at the Central and Beach roads stage once the rain stopped.



A limited number of people were admitted inside the stage area, all told not to stand, not to dance and to sit a meter apart from friends they came with.

Outside the fences, where no attempt was made to enforce disease-control rules was made, music fans obviously had more fun. Groups congregated near the fences and sat together on the beach without the oppressive minding of festival security.

Heavy rain delayed the Pattaya Music Festival start by an hour.

Beachgoers only had to contend with police patrols reminding them that they could not drink alcohol on the beach.

The farcical visage of a “socially distanced” music festival will repeat next weekend in Jomtien Beach and then over two weekends in December.

Once the deluge subsided, fans sat dutifully in their seats and grooved to Thai pop and rock throughout Friday night.



Reminiscent of scenes straight out of a dystopian movie, a small army of uniformed police and volunteers was deployed to keep the peace and make sure everyone followed the rules.



No drinking, no dancing, and keep the required distance away from your neighbors on the beach; just sit and watch.


Bars are closed and alcohol banned, but it was ok for vaccinated people to sit elbow to elbow inside the gates.









