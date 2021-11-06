Rain, fun-squelching security mark start of Pattaya Music Festival

Rain delayed the start of the Pattaya Music Festival by an hour, but fans both in and outside of the fences grooved to Thai pop and rock throughout Friday night.

Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai and Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off the first of four concert weekends at the Central and Beach roads stage once the rain stopped.







A limited number of people were admitted inside the stage area, all told not to stand, not to dance and to sit a meter apart from friends they came with.

Outside the fences, where no attempt was made to enforce disease-control rules was made, music fans obviously had more fun. Groups congregated near the fences and sat together on the beach without the oppressive minding of festival security.

Beachgoers only had to contend with police patrols reminding them that they could not drink alcohol on the beach.

The farcical visage of a “socially distanced” music festival will repeat next weekend in Jomtien Beach and then over two weekends in December.











































