Pony Dressage & Pony Show Jumping Qualifying Championship & Open at Horse Shoe Point May 19-21

International Riding School At Horseshoe Point, Pattaya

“Pony Dressage & Pony Show Jumping Qualifying Championship & Open”

May 19, 20, 21 2023

Come along and enjoy a weekend of equestrian sport.

We will open our show May 19th on Friday afternoon 2.00pm with the children from Odyssey Learning Centre who are based here at Horseshoe Point.

Friday afternoon is our Show Jumping warm up classes. This prepares the riders for the more challenging classes over the weekend. Riding Clubs from all over Thailand will be attending this event. Riders who are competing in the Thailand Championships later this year, will be gathering up points from equestrian competitions held all over Thailand. The jumping classes are thrilling to watch, especially watching the young riders compete. For the more experienced rider they will enter the higher jumping classes. Jumping classes challenge the riders with different fence heights. Riders with the least penalties will be ranked for the ribbons. Many skills are needed to ride around tight corners and fences of different designs.







For those who prefer the more artistic movements of Dressage both Saturday and Sunday will have classes. All riders have been training for many weeks for an event such as this. Each class has experienced riders and beginners. Dressage is controlled movements by the rider, ridden in a routine. There are many levels to each test. Marks are given to the best ridden test.

Our vendors will be selling an exclusive array of equestrian equipment over the weekend. Food trucks will be available near to the main jumping arena. The Horseshoe Point café will be open for hotel guests and visitors who wish to relax. If you would like to spend the weekend at our resort or book a room at our hotel please call 083 988 7860 or email [email protected].





























