Pattaya’s tourism stable amid labor shifts, Thai workers fill gaps left by migrants

PATTAYA, Thailand – While some provinces have reported labor shortages due to Cambodian workers returning home, Pattaya’s tourism sector remains largely unaffected, according to local officials and business leaders.

Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations, employs a diverse mix of Thai and foreign workers across its hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Despite concerns raised nationwide about migrant laborers leaving amid regional tensions, local tourism operators say staffing levels remain stable.







“We have not seen any significant drop in our workforce,” said a representative from the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association. “The hospitality sector in Pattaya relies on both Thai workers and long-term foreign residents who are still here and working.”

The Department of Employment recently confirmed that around 19,000 Cambodian workers have returned home, out of over 500,000 legally employed in Thailand. The impact has been concentrated in construction and factory work in provinces like Nakhon Ratchasima and Samut Sakhon—not in tourism hubs like Pattaya.



Chonburi provincial officials have echoed this assessment. “Pattaya’s tourism industry is running smoothly. There are no signs of labor disruption at this point,” one labor official noted. He added that the city’s recent rise in domestic and international tourism has helped sustain job stability in the sector.

Pattaya benefits from having enough Thai laborers across key tourism-related sectors, including hospitality, massage parlors, beach operations, salons, hotels, and guesthouses. While some restaurants in the city did report a sudden decline in staff due to migrant workers leaving, they were able to quickly hire Thai workers as replacements, minimizing any potential service disruptions.



Business owners remain cautiously optimistic but continue to monitor the situation. “We’re preparing contingency plans just in case, but for now, we’re fully operational,” said a hotel manager in Central Pattaya.

As Thailand gears up for the upcoming high season, industry observers say Pattaya’s resilience could serve as a model for how tourism-focused cities manage migrant labor shifts without significant service disruptions.



































