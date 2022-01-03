Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island facelift to continue through 2022

By Pattaya Mail
The non-stop construction noise on Koh Larn will continue as Pattaya continues to overhaul the island’s infrastructure through 2022.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 2 that the new year will see continued work on the Tawan and Front piers, construction of a land-transport hub, upgrade of 15 roads, office renovations and a sewage-treatment plant.



The Tawan Beach Pier is being upgraded to support larger ferries and speedboats. The project is in the environmental-assessment stage.

The pier’s dilapidated administrative office building also is being renovated.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his team inspect progress on one of the island’s many improvement projects.

Five rai have been set aside nearby for a transport hub and 15 roads across the island will be ripped up and resurfaced, Sonthaya said.

City hall also plans to create a nicer area for events for the Pattaya Music Festival, which will return to the island this year, and next year’s Koh Larn Countdown, a triathlon competition and cycling routes.



The Front Pier environmental-impact study is already finished and construction will begin soon, Sonthaya said.

City hall also plans to create a nicer area for the Pattaya Music Festival, next year's Koh Larn Countdown, a triathlon competition and cycling routes.









