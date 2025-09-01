Pattaya Walking Street LED dimmed at night, public questions cost and demands access

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s iconic Walking Street has unveiled a new LED display, designed to enhance the city’s appeal as a global tourist destination. City officials have clarified that the lights will be dimmed to 35% at night to reduce glare and ensure safety for both pedestrians and drivers navigating the busy thoroughfare.







The installation has sparked a range of public reactions. Some residents called for improvements to the surrounding infrastructure, criticizing visible power lines and suggesting, “The cables in this area should be removed; it’s embarrassing.” Others urged enhancements to pedestrian zones and storefront aesthetics, noting, “After upgrading the streets for walkers, the shops should also look better.”

Visitors and locals alike have praised the display’s design, with one commenting, “Is this a new image? It’s beautiful, like it popped out of the screen.” Others, however, questioned the cost versus impact, asking, “With millions spent, shouldn’t it be even more impressive?” Practical concerns were also raised, particularly about congestion near local motorcycle taxi stands: “It’s beautiful, but the entrance is quite crowded.”



One resident remarked that dimming the lights at night to avoid dazzling drivers and pedestrians raises questions about the overall purpose and cost of the project: “If the sign is dimmed at night, what is the point of spending millions of baht on this electronic marvel? And how much did it cost the taxpayers?”

The LED installation underscores Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to modernize public spaces and create eye-catching landmarks. At the same time, residents’ feedback highlights the city’s ongoing challenge: balancing aesthetic appeal, functionality, and safety in its popular tourist areas.



































