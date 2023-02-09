Pattaya to organize 1st Koh Larn Trail Run Feb. 19

Pattaya will organize the first Koh Larn Trail Run Feb. 19 on the tourist island.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a Feb. 7 planning meeting at Pattaya School No. 10 on Koh Larn. The race, which city officials hope will become an annual event, is aimed at promoting tourism and improving Pattaya’s reputation as a sports city.







Manote said safety of the competitors and crowd are the first priority, however, and requested police and hospital assistance in coordinating security, traffic, first aid and cleanliness.

The race will have two divisions, 11 and 21 kilometers, respectively. Runners can register on Feb. 18 at School No. 10 from noon until 8 p.m. or the morning of the race.

Runners in the 21-km course will depart at 5 a.m. with the shorter-distance runners leaving 20 minutes later. Awards will be presented at 7:30 a.m.



























