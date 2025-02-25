Pattaya to host ‘Holi Festival 2025’ for the third consecutive year in March

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting to discuss the upcoming Pattaya Holi Festival 2025, set to take place from March 14-16, on Pattaya Beach Road. The event is organized in collaboration with the Thai-Indian Pattaya Business Association and the Pattaya Indian Association.

The festival, rooted in Hindu tradition, celebrates colors, joy, and prosperity, offering Thais, Indians, and tourists an immersive cultural experience. Officials reviewed support measures to ensure the event aligns with legal and regulatory standards while maximizing tourism and economic benefits for Pattaya.

Holi Festival in Pattaya continues to grow as a key cultural attraction, enhancing the city’s vibrant tourism scene.











































