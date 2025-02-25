High power consumption signals police bust – Chinese nationals running illegal online gambling operation in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration and Pattaya Tourist Police executed a search warrant at a luxury residence located at a house in a gated community in Soi Khao Talo, East Pattaya.

The raid followed complaints from local residents who suspected the house was being used for illegal activities, as a group of Chinese nationals were living there in an unusual manner. Upon arrival, authorities found a lavish home spanning 150 square wah (approximately 600 square meters) with a high-security perimeter fence.







Inside, officers discovered several Chinese men and women working on laptops and surrounded by numerous mobile phones. A thorough inspection led to the seizure of three laptops and 29 mobile phones. The occupants included one woman on a tourist visa and four men on student visas.

Further investigation revealed that the group was operating as administrators for an illegal online gambling platform, specifically a customized gambling program similar to online slot games. Their role was to receive funds from Chinese gamblers, manage transactions via the WeChat app, and provide access to the gambling system. The operation reportedly processed tens of thousands of yuan daily, amounting to roughly 100,000 baht per day. The administrators were compensated with a percentage of the total gambling transactions.

Authorities also traced the mastermind of the operation to China, with the Pattaya-based group merely managing transactions and customer interactions. Law enforcement agencies are now expanding their investigation into the case, as the program in question qualifies as illegal online gambling under Thai law.

The raid was initiated after investigators noticed unusually high electricity consumption at the property, along with reports from neighbors about Chinese nationals frequently entering and exiting the home but rarely engaging with the community. This prompted officials to take action, leading to the successful operation.































