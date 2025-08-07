Pattaya sets beach chair prices, but tourists say festivals still bring surprise charges

PATTAYA, Thailand — In an effort to bring order and fairness to its popular beaches, Pattaya authorities recently reaffirmed standard pricing for beach facilities: 50 baht for a canvas beach chair and 100 baht for a sunbed at swimming pools. But while tourists and locals largely welcome the announcement, many question whether the new rates will truly be respected.

Officials from the Public Health and Environment Division, together with Pattaya City’s complaint-handling unit, visited beachfront operators to post official stall numbers (001–118), list standard prices, and provide information on how to report overcharging. The move aims to ensure transparency and improve the visitor experience.







Despite the effort, social media is buzzing with skepticism. “I’ve never seen 50 baht. It’s always 100. Sometimes even 150 if you look like a foreigner,” one frequent visitor posted. Others say they’ve been charged more for being out-of-towners or tourists. “They charged me 500 baht for five chairs — we barely sat down,” another complained.

Still, some praised the pricing as fair. “50 baht is nothing, especially compared to a 150-baht coffee,” said a Thai visitor who frequents the beach. Others noted that prices in Jomtien Beach have been consistent with the new standard, with most operators complying.



Critics say better signage and stricter enforcement are still needed. “Just put the prices clearly on a sign. If they overcharge, fine them and suspend them for seven days — simple,” one commenter suggested.

Some visitors also questioned the fairness of allowing businesses to earn private income from public beaches, asking whether others can apply for the same opportunity. While beach vendors argue that higher prices reflect costs and demand, Pattaya’s regulars say clear and consistent pricing is essential, especially in a fragile economic climate.



Many also expressed disappointment at being charged 100 or even 200 baht per chair during major festivals like the fireworks event or Songkran. Worse still, some reported being forced to rent all the chairs and a table in a set, with no option to hire just one or two. Live music events on the beach — while a popular attraction — were also cited as times when prices mysteriously surged, leaving some feeling taken advantage of.

Some visitors said they were even discouraged or stopped from laying down their own mats in front of the chair zones, further limiting free beach use. With tourism still rebounding, many believe fair and flexible rates will make the city more attractive — and avoid souring the beach experience.



































