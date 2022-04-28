Pattaya revs up for Labor Day weekend

In another sign that Pattaya’s tourism industry is rebounding, ferries to Koh Larn were full on Wednesday, even though it wasn’t a holiday.

Parents taking their children on a last outing before school restarts were responsible for some of the rush to the Pattaya tourist island April 27.



People filled Bali Hai Pier, buying 30-baht ferry tickets as public health workers screened people for fevers and mask use.

This upcoming Labor Day weekend looks to be even better for Pattaya with Monday being a holiday.

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya will host Labor Day events April 30-May 2 with Buy 1-Get 1 Free tickets. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.





































