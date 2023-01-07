Pattaya preps full-scale Children’s Day celebrations

Pattaya is preparing for its first full-scale Children’s Day activities since before the Covid-19 pandemic Jan. 14.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul chaired a Jan. 4 planning meeting covering prizes, activity booths, food booths and shows on three stages at Pattaya City Hall from 8 a.m. until noon. Students from Pattaya schools 2, 3, 8 and 11 will exhibit their talents in various forms of song and dance.







In addition, there will be 10 activity and game bases consisting of glider, arts, target shooting, hole out, bingo, fun sports, musical chairs, quick-thinking math, music and recreation games.

Event participants must register to receive wristbands and food coupons before joining the fun and games.





























