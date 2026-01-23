Pattaya prepares for Chinese New Year Festival 2026, celebrations set for Feb 10–24

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is preparing to host the Pattaya Chinese New Year Festival 2026, aiming to promote cultural tourism, stimulate the local economy, and reinforce its image as an international tourism destination.

Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals for Thai people of Chinese descent, symbolizing prosperity, family reunions, and respect for ancestors through traditional rituals passed down through generations. The festival also plays a key role in strengthening family bonds and social harmony.







Pattaya is home to a large Thai-Chinese community and is a major tourism hub popular with both Thai and international visitors, particularly during the Chinese New Year period. Recognizing the festival’s economic and cultural significance, Pattaya City has included the event as part of its efforts to promote tourism-driven economic growth.

The festival aligns with Pattaya’s Five-Year Development Plan (2023–2027), focusing on economic innovation and environmentally friendly urban development, as well as Chonburi Province’s strategy to elevate itself as a high-quality international tourism destination. Activities will emphasize cultural tourism through Thai–Chinese cultural performances, traditional customs, festive decorations, and the Ti–Muey Chinese Pattaya Contest (Boy & Girl Chinese Pattaya 2026) to help promote Chinese cultural heritage locally and internationally.

The public will be able to visit and take photos with Chinese New Year-themed decorations from February 10–24, 2026, while the main celebration and highlight events will take place on February 17, 2026, at venues across Pattaya City. The program will feature performances by well-known artists, live music, Thai and Chinese cultural shows, lion and dragon dances, the Ti–Muey Chinese Pattaya contest, and ceremonial rites to honor sacred beings and ancestors for good fortune.





Further updates and details will be announced by Pattaya City’s Public Relations Division. Information can be followed via the PRPATTAYA Facebook page, by contacting the Cultural Tourism Promotion Division at 0 3825 4114 during office hours, or through the Pattaya Contact Center 1337, available 24 hours a day.

The Pattaya Chinese New Year Festival 2026 is expected to be a key cultural event that highlights local identity, strengthens community pride, and reinforces Pattaya’s position as a vibrant and sustainable cultural tourism destination on the international stage.



































