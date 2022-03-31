Pattaya police initiates vocational training for community youth

Residents of the Korphai community were given special training in 4 vocations to help them supplement their income during the economic downturn.

Specialists in agriculture and handicrafts volunteered to instruct the community residents in making floral wrappers for giving alms, ribbon bows for garlands, producing solutions for dishwashing and other cleaning purposes and Coprinus fimetarrius mushroom cultivation.



More than 80 youths in the community attended the training sessions on March 29.

Pattaya police chief Pol.Col. Kullachart Kullachai said that the purpose of this joint project was to train the youth of Korphai community to spend their free time productively, to be self-reliant and to help their families earn extra income during these tough economic times.















































