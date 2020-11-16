Pattaya panoramic view on Pratumnak Hill appeals tourists on chilly and foggy night

Pattaya City temperature drops to about 19-22 °C in the morning and at night. Feeling coolness and strong winds up on the Pratumnak Hill and Jomtien beach. Sunny in late morning till afternoon. Maximum temp 28-33 °C.







Pattaya onshore will have wave height 1 meters and about 1-2 meters offshore. Boat trips to island are available at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya.









Pattaya is forecast to get warmer this week with about 2-4°C increasing in temperature and isolated rain in some part this week.It remains cool with fog in the morning and at night.

The Category 5 Typhoon VAMCO made landfall over Dong Hoi, Vietnam and declined to a category 4 tropical storm. The storm is forecast to be downgraded gradually to a tropical storm, a tropical depression and a low-pressure cell. Isolated light to moderate rain is likely over the Northeast and the North of Thailand on 16 Nov. Pattaya and the East will only slightly be affected by the subsided typhoon VAMCO.

