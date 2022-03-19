Pattaya-Naklua old market redevelopment set for year-end completion

Redevelopment projects in Naklua should be complete by year-end, Pattaya officials said.

The Old Town Naklua and Lan Po Market development project expand upon the exiting new and old Naklua markets in a covered building spanning 11,543 sq. meters. A sizeable portion of the development will be a “green” zone with grass, trees and waterfront.







The complex itself will be decorated in a theme that exemplifies the history of Naklua and its traditional fishing industry. Consultants estimated Old Town Naklua could generate three times the revenue of the current Naklua markets.

A five-story parking garage near the Lan Po Market will house 239 vehicles.

The Soi Chaloemphrakiat improvement project includes a fresh food market, natural walking route from Lan Po Market and to the Naklua and Nok Yang canals, the Klong Nok Yang mangrove forest and improvement of the Naklua coastline and walkways around the community.

Viewpoints are being built at the canals to allow tourists to see birds and other wildlife. Pattaya officials intend for work on all the projects to complete this year.

































