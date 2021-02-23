Pattaya International Hospital and Thai Red Cross organize blood drive

By Pattaya Mail
0
193
A visitor receives a free blood-pressure check at Central Marina Pattaya.

Pattaya International Hospital (PIH) and Thai Red Cross held a charity blood donation over the February 12 weekend at Central Marina Pattaya shopping mall on 2nd Road.

At the PIH booth, people received free checkups to test their blood glucose level and had their blood pressure checked. The hospital staff also provided information leaflets about hospital services and health advice.

Contact PIH via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PattayaInternationalHospital, email: [email protected], or visit www.pattayainterhospital.com. Tel. 038-428374.


Pattaya International Hospital medical staff check blood glucose levels at the PIH booth in the popular mall.


Friendly PIH medical staff get ready for the charity blood donation.



Thai Red Cross prepared beds and equipment to receive blood donations from shopping mall visitors.





