Pattaya International Hospital and Thai Red Cross organize blood drive

Pattaya International Hospital (PIH) and Thai Red Cross held a charity blood donation over the February 12 weekend at Central Marina Pattaya shopping mall on 2nd Road.

At the PIH booth, people received free checkups to test their blood glucose level and had their blood pressure checked. The hospital staff also provided information leaflets about hospital services and health advice.

Contact PIH via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PattayaInternationalHospital, email: [email protected], or visit www.pattayainterhospital.com. Tel. 038-428374.




























