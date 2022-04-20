Pattaya hotels, restaurants full during Songkran

It was a happy Songkran for Pattaya hotel and restaurants operations, who saw a five-day business boom.

Former Pattaya Business & Tourism Association president Ekasit Ngampichet, whose family owns the Chezzotel Pattaya, said four- and five-star hotels in Pattaya were fully booked for Songkran, with travelers arriving on April 13-14 and extended their stays on a day-by-day basis.



Thais took advantage of the government’s “We Travel Together” subsidized-travel scheme, which ends in May. Ekasit said he hoped the government renews the program, as it boosts tourism.

Restaurateur Surajai Attanart said Songkran was a welcome respite from quiet times and hope people enjoyed their stays enough that they come back on the next long holiday.





































