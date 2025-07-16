Pattaya hotel operator pleased with long weekend, urges travel subsidy fixes amid foreign tourist shortfall

PATTAYA, Thailand – A surge of local tourists packed Pattaya and nearby Koh Larn over the long weekend, breathing life into the hospitality sector during Thailand’s low season. However, some hotel operators say the government’s travel subsidy scheme, “Half-Half Travel Thailand”, needs urgent improvements to maximize its benefits.

Patchsanas Asawachaisophon, Executive at Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel, noted that while the campaign helped stimulate domestic travel, especially in the absence of foreign tourists, the lack of clear communication and support from state agencies has left many hotels confused.







“This time, there’s no one from the government to help guide us like in the previous rounds,” she said. “We end up acting like admin for the state, answering guest questions without having accurate information ourselves.”

Many hotels are unsure of how to process bookings, reimbursement, or even accept payments from customers using the subsidy. Technical issues with the registration app also added to the confusion, and hotels already approved for the program often cannot update room conditions or availability without a slow approval process — causing them to miss out on time-sensitive bookings.

Patchsanas also highlighted financial concerns: the recent minimum wage hike in major tourist areas, though well-meaning, has added pressure to hotels still recovering financially. She called on the government to consider delaying wage increases and lowering fixed costs like social security contributions and local taxes, which licensed hotels bear more heavily than unlicensed competitors.

“We hope the government will offer better support and coordination with hotel operators to make these programs truly effective and beneficial for Thailand’s tourism recovery,” she added.



































