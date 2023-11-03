Pattaya gears up for influx of 10,000 Chinese tourists in December

PATTAYA, Thailand – Representatives from Heng Ta Travel, a leading Chinese travel company, along with Louista Travel, a Thai travel agency, paid a courtesy call on Mayor Poramet Ngampichet at city hall to discuss safety measures in preparation for the arrival of more than 10,000 Chinese tourists to Bangkok and Pattaya in December.







Heng Ta Travel, a prominent travel agency from the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged the diverse tourist attractions that both Bangkok and Pattaya have to offer. Collaborating with Louista Travel in Thailand, they organized this very large group of Chinese tourists.







Mayor Poramet expressed his delight in welcoming this influx of visitors. He assured that the guests would be safe and secure during their stay. He said, “Pattaya City, in collaboration with law enforcement officials, continue to implement 24-hour inspections of the popular tourist sites frequented by Chinese tourists, aiming to prevent any incidents and create a comfortable and secure environment for our Chinese visitors.”



























