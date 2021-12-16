Pattaya Festival fetes 60 years of tourism with fireworks Dec. 24-25

Pattaya will celebrate its 60 years of tourism with a Christmas festival on Beach Road.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn chaired a Dec. 15 planning meeting for the Pattaya Festival, which fetes the area serving as a popular tourist destination for six decades, even before Pattaya was officially founded in 1978.







Beach Road will be closed to traffic from Walking Street to the Dolphin Roundabout from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The festival will feature a fireworks show each night.



The meeting covered security, traffic management, medical support and Covid-19 prevention measures. Officials said attendees, perhaps at a gated event stage at Central Road, although this was made unclear, would need to be fully vaccinated and show proof of recent negative Covid-19 test.

Requiring vaccination and tests for the entire Beach Road festival area would be problematic.



























