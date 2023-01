Pattaya City Council members led by Nikom Saengkaew in cooperation with Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization organized a water truck to hose down the Soi Khopai in South Pattaya as the area was gathering excessive sand and dust accumulated during the dry season.

After supervising the cleanup, he led his team to the Walking Street community where they donated a wheelchair to an ailing bed-ridden resident who also received daily consumer products.