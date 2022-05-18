Pattaya Charity Music Concert raises funds for abused children

As Pattaya opens up again to foreign tourists, both the public and private sectors are eagerly to organising various sports and entertainment activities not only for pleasure, but also to raise money to help the underprivileged children in and around Pattaya.

One such organization is the Light Up Your Life group founded by Vichapol Srisuriyachai and Swiss entrepreneur Rolf Ruegg. Rolf has dedicated all his time and energy, not to mention personal funds to improve the living conditions of the children residing at the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC) in Pattaya.



On April 28, Rolf and his STEEP 5 Band took to the stage at the Hard Rock Cafe to perform at a charity concert for a selected audience for the purpose of raising funds to support the upkeep and education of the children at the ATCC.

More than 100 guests filled the Hard Rock Cafe to listen and dance to their hearts’ delight. International singers included, Nancy and Add from Thailand, Andy and Paul from England Jayson from Philippines and Rolf from Switzerland.







Palisorn Noja director of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC). said, “The centre cares for about 45 children and seven staff. Our minimum costs to look after the children and the home are 180,000 baht per month. During the COVID-19 pandemic, support has dwindled and we are struggling to look after our children.

“Our centre provides a safe environment, opportunities to attend school, and assistance from counsellors and social workers. Charity organizations provide ongoing scholarships for children taking refuge at the centre.





“Besides that, the ATCC program has been fundamental in the tracking and arrest of dozens of child traffickers and paedophiles.”

Khru Ja said that most people charged in Thailand with child sexual abuse are foreign sex tourists who use agents active in human trafficking. Many appear outwardly to have good jobs and are wealthy, which helps to conceal their paedophilia.

He said many of the young victims are orphans or products of broken homes or were sold into the trade by poor families.

Khru Ja said that after two years schools are opening soon for in-class tutoring and his children are very excited to go to school again. But they need uniforms, shoes and socks among other school needs. There are no funds and therefore he is requesting financial help from the community and service and charity organisations.







To speak to Khru Ja, please call him at 038-114157 or 081-949 9349. Donations can be made directly into the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center bank account. Kasikorn Bank, Sukhumvit-Naklua Brand. Account No. 006-1-23489-6.









































