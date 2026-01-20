Pattaya CC’s first Premiership match results in a narrow loss against Pakistan CC.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Welcome back to the new Bangkok Cricket League 2026 Season, especially to cricket lovers and supporters or followers of Pattaya CC. A great deal has happened in the closed season which has led to PCC now being in the revamped 25 over Premiership Division. PCC, having won the A Division for 3 years out of the last 4, were invited to join the 50 over Premiership, but declined and suggested that a 25 over Premiership would be better. The Grown-ups had a brainstorming session and agreed, so PCC had their first match against Pakistan CC on Sunday 18th Jan at The Terdthai cricket ground (TCG) on a grass wicket.







PCC had some major changes to the composition of the team during the off-season which saw superb players such as Ben Walter, Vishnu BS, Crunch Christie, Roshan Perrera, Preet Singh and Habby Singh unavailable for the new season. Although a severe blow to the club, great new players were recruited; namely, Harry Archer, Glen Roberts and Ali Garnsworth, all of whom played yesterday and others that will be available in future matches.

A bright sunny day with increasing light cloud and no breeze saw Pakistan CC win the toss and decide to bat first. Andre Human opened the bowling against Tayyab Gujjar and Shoaib Shah. Both batsmen made steady progress and seemed comfortable with Andre’s pace. Andy Emery began the bowling from the other end as Pakistan managed a steady 6 or 7 per over. Few opportunities were available until the 5th over when Andre bowled Tayyab for 20, 34 for 1 after 5. Mak Khan took the crease but not for long as he hoisted a ball to Aditya Gosavi at deep cover and went for 2 runs, 38 for 2 and an encouraging start.



Replaced by Saad Akbhar. Glenn Roberts and Harry Archer took over the bowling with spin from both ends and the run rate slowed a little, 62 for 2 after 10 overs. Glenn got walloped in the unlucky 13th for 31 by Shoaib as the score passed 100. Luke took an athletic dive to get a hand to a Saad drive and prevent a 4 but Saad survived. Shoaib went the next ball caught and bowled by Harry for an excellent 58. Drinks were taken after the 15th over at 113/3. The bowling got rather untidy and expensive as Glenn and Harry got rather loose and so the bowling was switched to Sree Kuttan and Marcus Chalkey.

Sree started with 5 wides and then caught and bowled Saad for 22 with 17 off the over. 146 for 4. Sree was replaced by Aditya Gosavi as spin appeared to be more economical on this wicket. Rana Wasseem survived an LBW and run-out appeal in Marcus’s first over. Aditya had Rana caught behind for Ali Garnsworth’s first catch for PCC at 156 for 5. Aditya dropped a skier at Cow Corner in Marcus’s next over, 167 for 5 off 20 overs and another during his own over. Marcus got thumped for 20 by 5 boundary 4s from Adnan Ahmad. Iqbal Afridi went aerial for a 6 against Aditya and tried again, but a swing and miss had him stumped for 11, 201 for 6 in the 23rd over. Adnan hits out against Mike Gerits and is dropped by Sree, but 16 off the over. Aditya struck again in the 25th over when he bowled Adnan for 54 and the Pakistan innings concluded on 230 for7. Aditya was PCCs best bowler at 3 for 29 from 4.





A chasable and defendable score. This was going to be a close match. Nawaz Khan opened the bowling against Luke Stokes and Harry Archer. A steady start at the same rate as Pakistan. Wasseem Khan was replaced by Iqbal Afridi and just as with Pakistan it all started in the 5th over. Harry ran himself out by failing to back up for a sharp single and he went for 17, 38 for 1. Mike Gerits took the crease but only lasted 3 balls before he was LBW for a duck and PCC took a little stumble. 38/2. This brought Glenn to the crease who began swinging the willow in the 10th with 15 from Iqbal and then 28 from Saad in the 11th.

There was nothing between the teams. A slight pause occurred due to a problem with the scoring system and PCC suffered a blow when Luke was caught behind by Adnan for 33 in the 13th, 104 for 3. Andre went out and the rate continued at 7 per over. 121 for 3 at 15 overs. Andre added a quickfire 16 runs before he danced down the wicket and swished, whilst Adnan removed the bails, 137 for 4 in the 17th and PCC needed 11.5 runs per over.



Karan Mehta went out and immediately set about the Pakistan bowlers with boundaries galore with 40 off just 17 balls. The score stood at 182 for 4 and PCC were 15 runs ahead. Pakistan kept changing the bowlers and Wasseem had Karan caught for 40 by Nawaz, 183 for 5. At the end of the 23rd over, when Aditya fell for 9, PCC rather fell apart as wickets fell quickly. With the required rate at 12.5, in the last over, Glenn went for 86, caught behind and then Ali and Sree both went chasing the last runs. PCC fell 7 runs short at 223 for 9 after a valiant chase. Javed Khan was Pakistan’s best bowler with 25 for 3 and the Man of the match was Adnan Ahmad with 54 from the bat and 3 wickets as keeper.







PCC did well in their first Premiership match and if they could reduce the wides and hold onto catches they will be a force to be reckoned with.

PCC would like to thank their sponsors, the Outback Bar, the PSG and The Magic Bar for their support in the forthcoming season.















































