Pattaya beer bar adds food to menu to survive

By Jetsada Homklin
Saimai Buddeekum and Noon sell Chinese braised pork and beef noodles made from a family recipe for extra income at M’s Mojito bar.

A Soi 7 beer bar has responded to its limited hours and customers by selling breakfast and lunch.

Staffers from the M’s Mojito bar were out at the corner of Beach Road for the third day Feb. 10, offering plates of Chinese braised pork and beef noodles for just 50 baht.



Owner Saimai Buddeekum said that because all bars must close by 11 p.m. and with virtually no foreign tourists are Pattaya, she had to shake up her business model to survive.

The bar now opens early, serving breakfast and coffee. The braised pork and beef noodles are available for lunch or dinner.

She said both dishes are made from a family recipe and she only uses quality ingredients. There isn’t much profit in each bowl, but every little bit helps.


Bam boils the noodles.



Pattaya Mail GM Prince Malhotra likes the tasty meal and good service.



The girls sell Chinese braised pork noodle for only 50 baht per dish.



Mai and Noon happily are happy to earn some extra income selling noodles.



M’s Mojito Bar, Soi 7 & Beach Road.





