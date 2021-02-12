Pattaya beer bar adds food to menu to survive

A Soi 7 beer bar has responded to its limited hours and customers by selling breakfast and lunch.

Staffers from the M’s Mojito bar were out at the corner of Beach Road for the third day Feb. 10, offering plates of Chinese braised pork and beef noodles for just 50 baht.







Owner Saimai Buddeekum said that because all bars must close by 11 p.m. and with virtually no foreign tourists are Pattaya, she had to shake up her business model to survive.

The bar now opens early, serving breakfast and coffee. The braised pork and beef noodles are available for lunch or dinner.

She said both dishes are made from a family recipe and she only uses quality ingredients. There isn’t much profit in each bowl, but every little bit helps.









































