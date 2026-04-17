Pattaya beachfront Songkran shows no sign of slowing as festival reaches midway point

PATTAYA, Thailand – Songkran celebrations in Pattaya showed no signs of slowing down on the night of April 15, as large crowds of Thai and international tourists filled the beachfront areas to join the ongoing water festivities, which have been underway since April 11.

Reporter observations from key hotspots including the Nipa Lodge Intersection area, Soi 7, Soi 8, and along Pattaya Beach Road showed lively scenes of water play as visitors continued to splash and celebrate Thailand’s New Year in high spirits.







Police were deployed across major points to maintain order, ensure public safety, and assist with crowd management. Authorities also urged participants to play respectfully to reduce the risk of disputes and accidents during the busy festival period.

Traffic along sections of Beach Road was temporarily restricted to improve safety and allow easier movement for pedestrians taking part in the celebrations.

Officials also reminded the public that the main “Wan Lai Pattaya 2026” event will take place on April 19. The program includes a morning merit-making ceremony at Wat Chai Mongkhol Royal Monastery from 08:00–12:00, followed by entertainment activities and live music performances by well-known artists along Pattaya Beach in the afternoon.































