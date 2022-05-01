Pattaya and the East to embrace summer storm May 1-2

The Meteorological Department has issued a summer storm warning for residents living in the Northern, Northeastern and Central regions of Thailand.

According to a recent announcement from the department, strong southerly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over upper Thailand, while a moderate high-pressure system from China is extending over the north and northeast. This is forecast to bring thunderstorm outbreaks with gusty winds for provinces in the Northern, Northeastern, and Central regions, including Bangkok, from May 1-2.



The Meteorological Department has provided a list of provinces affected by the weather. They are as follows:

For May 1, 2022:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphangphet and. Tak.







Northeast: Loei, NongBuaLamphu, UdonThani, NongKhai, BuengKan, SakonNakhon, NakhonPhanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, KhonKaen, Chaiyaphum, NakhonRatchasima, MahaSarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and UbonRatchathani.

Central: NakhonSawan, UthaiThani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang thong, PhraNakhon Si Ayutthaya, NakhonPathom, SamutSongkhram, SamutSakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Bangkok

East: NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, SaKaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.





For May 2, 2022:

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphangphet and. Tak.

Northeast: NakhonRatchasima, MahaSarakham, RoiEt, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si SaKet, and UbonRatchathani.

Central: NakhonSawan, UthaiThani, Chainat, Suphanburi, PhraNakhon Si Ayutthaya, NakhonPathom, SamutSongkhram, SamutSakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Bangkok

East: NakhonNayok, Prachinburi, SaKaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.







The Meteorological Department is advising residents in these provinces to brace themselves for severe weather. Residents are also advised to avoid outdoor activities, as well as large trees and potentially dangerous billboards. Farmers are meanwhile being urged to prepare for potential crop damage, while the public is advised to closely monitor the department’s updates for changes in weather conditions.(NNT)

































