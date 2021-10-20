Operation help starving people in Pattaya continues

BCCT and Rotary support Brian Jack’s humanitarian project

On Sunday, October 17th 2021, we had another family pack day at our headquarters, Base Camp View Dee in Pattaya.

Special thanks to the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) for their fantastic donation of 300 food packs.







Sunday morning, rain greeted us and continued at eleven as Brian Jacks and BCCT Chair Chris Cracknell began handing out family food packs which we estimate should feed an average family for four to five days.



Brian and Chris were joined by K. Lek (Brian’s wife), Carole Cracknell, Graham MacDonald MBE and an Honorary Adviser to the BCCT, Greg Watkins, BCCT Executive Director, Martin Hurley, General Manager of the Lancaster Bangkok, and his son Leo, Martin Cooke, President of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard, and Rodney James Charman Chairman of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard. The Rotary Club very kindly donated more than 3,000 face masks for this event.

Giles Mortimer and Iain Jordan, two very important members of our fund-raising team, were also a great help, along with Carl Sellick, the Regional Managing Director at Lucy Electric.

Our local Mayor, Winai Inpitak, joined us with one of his deputies, as did a regular visitor to View Dee, the popular Thai singer Toey.

Just after midday, we’d completed our task and, hopefully, put a few smiles on a few faces.







Special thanks to all our amazing dignitaries for making this event so successful in challenging conditions, and of course, to our View Dee Angels, who rarely get a mention. But they are today. Take a bow Lek, Fai. Moiy, Mee Mee, Som, Kong, and Ping, and our safety and security team for the day. All your efforts are much appreciated.







With the good news last week that Thailand could start to open up again towards the end of this year, hopefully we will begin to see some light at the end of the tunnel. But it will take a long time before everything settles down and we get back to where we were before.

Yesterday, we turned away more than 100 ticketless people camped outside View Dee at 8:00 a.m. We didn’t enjoy doing that, and we hope they will be back for our next event on Sunday, October 31st.





Thanks again to everybody who helped yesterday and to everybody who has donated. If anyone would like more details about how they can contribute, please look at the links below or message us here.



Outside of Thailand – Fundraiser by Brian Jacks: BrianJacks&MarcGingell HelpFeedPattaya’sStarving (gofundme.com)

In Thailand – Brian Jacks and Marc Gingell Help Starving People in Pattaya (weeboon.com)



















































































