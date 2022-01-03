Noi Emerson Charity Chair of Pattaya Sports Club feted at farewell dinner

Peter Malhotra MD of Pattaya Mail, Founder Member, Past President and Chair of the Pattaya Sports Club Association invited friends from various businesses and associations to a farewell dinner at Ali Baba Indian Restaurant recently in honour of Ngarmjit ‘Noi’ Emerson, the Pattaya Sports Club Charity Chairperson, who is moving to England to be with her daughter who is studying there. Though sad to see Noi leave our shores, her friends wished her well and promised to keep in touch.

(Photo l-r) Nutsara Duangsri, Pattaya Mail Sales & Marketing Manager, Sue Kukarja, Communications Specialist, Bernie Tuppin, PSC Honorary Advisor, Peter Malhotra, Premrudee Jittivuthikan (Toy), MD King Seafood, Nittaya Patimasongkroh, President of the YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Center and Guest of Honour, Noi Emerson.





























