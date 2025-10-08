No light at the end of the bullet train tunnel

PATTAYA, Thailand – The long-heralded super-train to link U-tapao airport with Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang remains in the doldrums. The new transport minister, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, says he has no wish for contract cancellation, but wishes to speak with the private sector concessionaire Asia Era One Co. The scheme was notionally agreed as far back as 2019, but with little discernible progress.



Amongst the many problems are alleged failures to transfer private and public land for project use, investor frustration by partners and doubts about future fundraising for the 224.5 billion baht adventure. The bullet train idea is seen as a flagship initiative of the Eastern Economic Corridor, created by the post-coup administration of general Prayut Chan-o-cha.





Some commentators believe the existing plan is too ambitious, especially as U-tapao-based flights and destinations have developed more slowly than anticipated since the pandemic. Alternative suggestions include expanding the existing double-track sections from Laem Chabang to U-tapao and increasing train frequency.



































