New nationwide marine protection rules now in effect — what Pattaya divers and snorkelers need to know

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) advises all travellers, divers, and snorkeling enthusiasts of nationwide regulations introduced to safeguard the country’s marine environments.

Effective from 22 April 2025, the stricter rules—issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment—aim to protect coral reefs and fragile marine ecosystems by establishing clear standards for diving and snorkeling activities.

These measures are legally enforceable under the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Act and will remain in effect across the country for five years.







Operator Responsibilities

All diving operators must now ensure that every trip is accompanied by a certified dive supervisor or assistant. For snorkeling near coral reefs, tourists must be provided with life vests and wear them at all times, unless they hold a recognized free-diving certificate.

Diving Activity Regulations

Before any activity begins, supervisors must brief participants on applicable laws and responsible diving practices. In protected areas—such as national parks or designated marine zones—any additional legal requirements must also be clearly explained.

For deep dives, one supervisor may oversee up to four participants. In snorkeling and free-diving, one supervisor may manage up to 20 people, with additional supervisors or assistants required if this number is exceeded.



Introductory dive sessions must follow a stricter ratio of one supervisor per two learners. Certified dive instruction may proceed at a ratio of one instructor per four students, provided the activity complies with coral protection protocols.

Photography during training or instructional dives is prohibited unless conducted by a qualified diver who has completed an Advanced Open Water certification (PADI, SSI, or equivalent) or logged at least 40 dives. Proof of certification or participation in an accredited underwater photography course must be provided upon request.

Only divers who meet these same qualifications may carry cameras during recreational dives. Valid certification or a dive log must be presented to officials if requested.



When diving near coral reefs, participants must remain at least two meters above coral heads to avoid direct contact. If using fins, supervisors must ensure tourists understand proper control techniques and allow only those with sufficient skill to approach coral areas.

For snorkeling, wearing a life vest is mandatory unless the individual holds a recognized free-diving certificate, which must be presented to authorities upon request.

Restricted Activities in Coral Reef Zones

Several activities are now strictly prohibited in coral reef areas. Supervisors and assistants must not move, handle, or display coral, marine animals, or any sea life for tourists. Contact with marine organisms is forbidden under all circumstances.

Behaviors that stir up sediment—such as poor fin control—are banned, as they risk smothering coral and causing lasting damage. Feeding fish, littering, or causing any form of disturbance to reef habitats is not permitted.

Underwater walking tours, including Sea Walker and other seabed-based activities, are also prohibited in coral zones.





Enforcement and Penalties

If a tourist fails to follow supervisor instructions—such as refusing to wear a life vest or touching coral—their activity must be immediately suspended. Supervisors are required to report any such violations promptly to marine or national park authorities.

Dive operators, supervisors, and assistants who fail to enforce these rules may have their certification or operating license revoked. These restrictions do not apply to academic, research, or conservation dives conducted under official supervision.







Thailand’s Commitment to Marine Conservation

These regulations underscore Thailand’s commitment to protecting its marine ecosystems while promoting responsible tourism. Travellers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new rules and engage only with certified operators who comply fully with national standards.

For more information, please contact the TAT or consult a licensed local dive center before participating in marine activities. (TAT)

































