New bus routes connecting Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi Airports to Pattaya and Hua Hin boost tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Transport Company Limited (Bor Kor Sor) launched new bus routes to improve public transportation and ease travel connections between major airports and popular tourist destinations. The initiative includes three routes: from Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya, Don Mueang Airport to Hua Hin, and Suvarnabhumi Airport to Pattaya. These routes aim to support tourism and the local economy by offering seamless access to key attractions in Thailand.

Convenient Travel for Tourists and Locals

The new routes are designed to enhance travel convenience for tourists and locals alike. For the Don Mueang Airport to Pattaya route, passengers can travel 162 kilometers in about 2.5 hours, with a fare of 155 baht. The service runs eight times daily with comfortable air-conditioned buses offering 36 seats, along with complimentary bottled water. The buses depart from Don Mueang Airport at 6:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 5:30 PM, while the return trips from Pattaya are scheduled at 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM, and 5:00 PM.







Connecting Don Mueang to Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi to Pattaya

Additionally, the Don Mueang to Hua Hin route covers 216 kilometers in 3.5 hours, with a fare of 200 baht. The buses offer four trips a day. Meanwhile, the Suvarnabhumi to Pattaya route, covering 127 kilometers in 2 hours, offers eight trips per day with a fare of 122 baht. These new routes are designed to encourage more travel within Thailand, making it easier for both residents and tourists to explore the country’s top destinations.

Easy Ticketing and Booking Options

Tickets for the new routes can be purchased at the ticket counters located at Don Mueang International Airport (International Passenger Terminal, 1st Floor), and Suvarnabhumi Airport (Passenger Terminal, Gate 8, 1st Floor). Passengers traveling from Pattaya can catch their buses at the Sukhumvit Road bus station, located between the North Pattaya and Central Pattaya intersections, right opposite the Father Ray Foundation (Mahathai or Redemptorist Pattaya) near the tunnel. For added convenience, tickets can also be booked online through the Bor Kor Sor website at https://tcl99web.transport.co.th.



