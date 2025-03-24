Musical Duo David Lee and Barry Upton entertain the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) was treated to a delightful musical presentation by the talented duo, David Lee and Barry Upton. The event showcased the musicians’ deep friendship and their shared passion for music.

The presentation began with an introduction by MC Ren Lexander noting Barry has made significant contributions to the club, including writing a live song that was well-received members and guests.

The unique bond between Barry and David began when they met through a conversation on a bus about music and studios. This chance meeting led to a strong camaraderie, marked by regular breakfast meetings and musical collaborations.







David shared his journey in music, expressing his honor to perform for the club members, whom he considers family. He conveyed his gratitude for the community and the opportunity to sing in front of them. The duo then performed a series of songs, starting with “The Sound of Silence,” which showcased their harmonies and camaraderie. They also introduced a new romantic song written by Barry, titled “Alphabet of Love,” which has recently gained popularity.

Throughout the presentation, David and Barry performed various songs, including the classic Beatles hit, “Yesterday,” and shared anecdotes about their musical influences and experiences. The audience was thoroughly entertained by their performances and the stories behind their music.



In addition to their musical talents, David was recognized for his community service efforts, specifically his work in cleaning up litter along the beach. This act of kindness has inspired others in the community, and Barry presented David a gift; a tool to assist him in his cleanup efforts.

The event concluded with a heartfelt performance of their new song, “Love Rocks,” and a sincere thank you to the audience for their support. Both musicians expressed their appreciation for the connections they’ve made and the joy of performing together.

After their presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming speakers and events. This was followed by the Open Forum Portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially in Pattaya City. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of David and Barry’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AM5dKs729fs.



























