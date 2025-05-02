Latest news on Thailand Digital Arrival Card

Same day border hoppers – those obtaining extra time in Thailand by crossing briefly into Cambodia or another neighbouring country – do have to fill in the online TDAC form whilst waiting an hour or two before returning here. Those travelling with an agency may find the TDAC form is filled in by accompanying staff, but those travelling alone will need to deal alone with the new bureaucracy.







Most of those undertaking border runs are Destination Thailand Visa holders seeking another six months’ sojourn, visa-exempt foreigners looking for a further 60 days and some multiple entry non-immigrant visa holders who must leave Thailand after three months stay. Immigration officers at land entry points say that the rules and regulations for border hops are under renew by a governmental working party examining visa exempt regulations and their many repercussions. For now, there are no national changes.



In other developments, foreign visitors at Thai airports who have not filled in the TDAC in advance may find computer desks and helpful officers on duty to assist the forgetful and the computer illiterate. The foreign affairs ministry has stated again that the TDAC has to be filled in 72 hours or less (not more) prior to arrival in Thailand. In general, inauguration day on May 1 went smoothly at airports and land and sea entry points, although some passengers believed they must print the confirmatory email to give to the immigration officer on arrival. In fact, it is OK simply to show him or her the email on your mobile phone.





Foreign visitors are reminded by the Thai cyber police about fake websites which charge a processing fee for completing TDAC before absconding with people’s biometric information and credit or debit card details. Investigations are underway and at least one fake site has been blocked already. The legitimate TDAC service is presently free but must be repeated before every entry to Thailand. It’s http://tdac.immigration.go.th

































