More than 40,000 people have visited Koh Larn since Pattaya’s “reopening” Nov. 1, most of them on the weekend.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said on Nov. 11 that strict requirements are set for Koh Larn visitors, including proof of being fully vaccinated and having negative results from a coronavirus antigen test within three days.

Those numbers will rise today and Saturday, with the Pattaya Music Festival staging a set of performances on the island.