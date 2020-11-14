Koh Larn and Koh Phai Island trips highlight Pattaya sunny and breezy weekend

Pattaya City welcomes huge number of tourists on weekends. For those who love marine excursion, they cannot miss boat trips to islands. Sports activities and snorkeling are recommended in the clear blue sea during the winter season. Ferries Bali Hai pier take travelers to Koh Larn island every half an hour. Speedboat services to other islands including Koh Phai and Koh Sak for holiday makers to go for diving and snorkeling are also obtainable at the Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The weather will be windy this couple of days. Wave height is expected at about 2 meters on Pattaya shore and above 2 meters offshore.Sea voyagers are warned of high waves during the journey and are requested to wear life-saving vests at all time. Overnight stays are open for bookings on Koh Larn Island.









Pattaya City this weekend sees the cool weather with strong winds at the beaches. Temperature drop of about 1-2 °C with fog at night and in the morning while the maximum temperature can be about 30-33 °C during the day time.

Loading…

Loading…







Loading…







Loading…











