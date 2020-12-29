Koh Chang sees 15% cancellation for New Year’s hotels

While the island has seen no reported coronavirus cases, Koh Chang has seen hotel bookings drop 15 percent since the onset of the new outbreak.

Saksit Mungkarn, secretary for the Trat Tourism Industrial Council, said Dec. 27 thousands of tourists had been coming to both Koh Chang and Koh Kood in recent months. But due to the mounting second wave of Covid-19 cases, people fear Trat may soon join the list of provinces reporting new cases.





Businesses have suggested that Koh Chang’s governor set up road checkpoints as was done in the spring.

“If Trat is locked down again, it will have an impact on local businesses and everyone in all career paths,” Saksit said.

He said about 15 percent of room bookings over the New Year’s period have been canceled. Businesses are encouraging the public to buy seafood and vegetables from “safe” Trat sellers and stressing safety measures being put in place for tourists.













