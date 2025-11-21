Jonathan Deter joins Rotary continuing the legacy of Dr. Otmar Deter

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jonathan Deter was warmly inducted as the newest member of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International on November 1, 2025, continuing the remarkable legacy of his grandfather, the late Dr. Otmar Deter.







Dr. Deter, a revered figure in Thailand’s Rotary community, dedicated his life to service, charity, and humanity, leaving an enduring mark that extends far beyond Pattaya. “When people in Thailand hear the name Deter, they immediately think of Dr. Otmar Deter,” said Pierre Rothschild, Public Relations Officer of Rotary Club Global Pattaya. “His name stands for dedication, responsibility, and true compassion in action.”

Jonathan, as the third-generation heir of the Deter family and grandson of the club’s founding president, now carries forward these values, symbolizing lasting friendship, service, and intergenerational connection.



The induction took place at Metro Jomtien Condotel, hosted by Club President Ilona Landgraf-Strobel, with Chananda Kongpol, Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 3340, and club members in attendance. The evening included a charity dinner raising funds for underprivileged children and presentations on Rotary’s social service initiatives. Participants also paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, in recognition of her royal projects aligned with Rotary’s mission.

The event strengthened ties between Thai and international Rotary clubs and fostered networks to support sustainable community development and education in the region.



































