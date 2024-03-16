Jomtien Beach packed on second weekend of ‘Pattaya Music Festival 2024’

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere at the Pattaya Music Festival 2024, ‘Sound on The Sand’, held along Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, during second weekend was vibrant. During the festival, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet of Pattaya toured product booths at the Pattaya Music Festival, offering encouragement to business owners. Overall, the ambiance remained lively throughout the day.

The second week of the festival scheduled for March 15-16 (Fri-Sat), showcased renowned artists. The first evening commenced at 7 PM with a performance by Num Kala, followed by Big Ass at 8.15 PM, Taitosmith at 9.30 PM, and concluded with Youngohm at 10.45 PM. The road was closed for music enthusiasts as well as shoppers to stroll along. Parking was prohibited for conveniences.







Free shuttle services were provided from 4 PM to 2 AM, with pickup and drop-off points at locations – Route 1: Lotus South Pattaya, Jomtien Beach, Event entrance and Route 2: Pattaya City 7 School, Wat Boonkanchanaram, Event entrance. The third stage coming up on the next weekend March 22-23 (Fri-Sat) will be at Naklua Market.



















































