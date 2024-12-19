Jantawee Supha inspires Pattaya City Expats Club with Heart Health and Natural Prevention Tips

PATTAYA, Thailand – On December 11, 2024, Jantawee (Nan) Supha delivered an engaging and informative presentation to the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC). Her presentation focused on heart health, emphasizing natural ways to prevent strokes and heart attacks. She shared personal stories, discussed the importance of diet, supplements, and lifestyle changes, and provided a detailed plan for maintaining heart health.

Nan introduced her talk on heart health by sharing a personal story about her uncle’s bypass surgery, highlighting the importance of heart disease prevention. She emphasized that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally and discussed the early onset of atherosclerosis, even starting as early as age 17.



Nan explained the process of how strokes and heart attacks occur, focusing on artery wall damage, plaque formation, and the difference between stable and unstable plaques. She identified key factors for maintaining heart health: reducing inflammation, maintaining healthy blood lipid profiles, managing blood pressure, and optimizing calcium regulation.

Her presentation included detailed dietary recommendations, emphasizing the importance of good fats, fiber, and antioxidants from natural foods to support heart health. Nan also suggested several supplements, including omega-3, B complex vitamins, magnesium, vitamin K2, and coenzyme Q10, explaining their benefits for heart health.







Nan highlighted the importance of exercise, particularly Zone 2 cardio and resistance training, and discussed the benefits of intermittent fasting and stress management techniques like breathing exercises. She provided practical tips to help attendees implement her recommendations.

In conclusion, Nan encouraged attendees to evaluate their current health status, set goals, and consistently apply the changes to improve their heart health. This was followed by a Q&A session where Nan addressed questions about potassium, multivitamins, and specific exercise routines, by providing additional insights and clarifications.







To view the video of Nan's presentation, visit the PCEC's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvK6lxRTBdE. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.


































