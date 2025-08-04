It’s August — and Pattaya is still waiting for the tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Locals hope for a high-season comeback as the city’s beaches remain quiet despite promising signals from some international markets.

August has arrived, but Pattaya still isn’t seeing the tourist numbers it needs. A survey of the beach and city areas on August 3, found the atmosphere still subdued, with only a moderate uptick in international visitors — mostly from Malaysia, India, and parts of Europe.







According to mid-year tourism data, Malaysia has become Thailand’s largest tourist market in 2025, with more than 2.29 million arrivals so far. Indian tourists, too, are on the rise, reaching 1.18 million visitors, a 13.8% increase compared to last year. Officials expect the number to hit 2.5 million by the end of the year. Meanwhile, tourists from Germany, the UK, France, and Poland continue to see Pattaya as a summer destination, though not yet in the numbers needed to truly revitalize the local economy.

Still, the early August scene remains calm — perfect for those seeking a quiet getaway without crowds. Pattaya Beach remains open and welcoming, offering a peaceful escape for travelers looking to avoid peak-season chaos.



But for local businesses — from restaurants to hotels and bars — the struggle continues. Many report insufficient income and increasing pressure to adapt and survive. Hopes now rest on the upcoming high season (November to February), when a stronger influx of tourists may finally help bring the local economy back to life.

“We’re hanging on,” one local hotel manager said. “But it’s getting harder. We need the crowds back — not just the headlines.”



































