Immigration closed for upcoming holidays

Immigration authorities nationally have confirmed that their offices will be closed on Friday May 13 (Royal Ploughing Day) and May 16 (Visakha Bucha Day). This creates a four-day holiday period which, incidentally, will see Pattaya crowded with Bangkokian escapees.







Chonburi immigration bureau, with headquarters in Jomtien, reminds expat customers reporting their “90 days” that there is a registration window 14 days before the due date and 7 days afterwards. Fines are imposed only if the three weeks’ time-scale is ignored, according to officers.





Visitors with visas expiring during the four day holiday are not subject to an overstay penalty, but should report on the next available open day (Tuesday May 17). The last application day for the 60 days Covid-related extensions of stay is May 24, but the facility is discretionary and applicants may need to demonstrate why they are still “stranded”.





In theory, the Thai government could again extend the date beyond May 24. However, this is thought unlikely as the land borders with neighboring countries are now reopening and giving wide opportunities for non-airborne travel.





























