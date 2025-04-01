How peaceful Bhutan responded to Trump’s diplomatic slap – they thanked him!

THIMPHU, Bhutan – Bhutan, the Himalayan kingdom renowned for its sustainability, spirituality, and commitment to Gross National Happiness, has found itself unexpectedly placed on the USA’s draft ‘Red List’- alongside nations like Afghanistan and North Korea. While surprising, Bhutan is turning this moment into an unprecedented marketing opportunity.

What first seemed like a diplomatic setback has instead sparked a surge in international curiosity. Already in the spotlight for its visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan is now gaining even greater global attention. Rather than damaging its reputation, this unexpected controversy has amplified interest in Bhutan’s unique approach to governance, sustainability, and tourism.







While the listing presents diplomatic challenges, it has also reinforced Bhutan’s presence on the world stage. Observers see this as a classic case of turning adversity into advantage – proof that every cloud truly has a silver lining. Bhutan’s shift from ‘Red List’ to ‘Yellow List’ isn’t just a policy revision; it’s a moment capturing global intrigue, solidifying Bhutan’s status as a one-of-a-kind destination that’s now on travellers’ “Bucket Lists”.

The Kingdom of Bhutan extends its heartfelt appreciation to the United States for providing an outstanding platform to showcase Bhutan’s unique national philosophy and environmental stewardship. This unexpected moment has illuminated Bhutan’s commitment to Gross National Happiness (GNH), sustainable tourism, and its dedication to preserving its vast forested landscapes.



Bhutan’s development philosophy, Gross National Happiness, emphasises holistic well-being over mere economic growth. This approach ensures that progress is balanced with cultural preservation, environmental conservation, and the overall happiness of its citizens. By integrating GNH into national policies, Bhutan has fostered a society where economic development harmoniously coexists with environmental sustainability and cultural values.

The country’s commitment to environmental conservation is evident, with over 72.5% of its land under forest cover. This dedication has positioned Bhutan as the world’s only carbon-negative country, absorbing more carbon dioxide than it emits. Such efforts have not only preserved Bhutan’s pristine natural beauty but have also reinforced its role as a global leader in environmental sustainability. Bhutan looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting happiness, sustainability, and responsible tourism on the world stage.



























