Freemasons, Rotarians, Sports Club, donate school uniforms to underprivileged children

The Rotary Clubs of Jomtien-Pattaya and Pattaya Marina, Pattaya Sports Club and Lodge Pattaya West Winds Freemasons handed out school uniforms to children at the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC) on May 11.

Attending the presentations were, Rolf Ruegg and President Elect Bijen Jonnche of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, President Elect Gerard Porcon from the Rotary Club Pattaya Marina, David Smith from the Pattaya Sports Club and Brian Chapman from Lodge Pattaya West Winds.







Rolf Ruegg said, “The purpose of this activity is to emphasize the importance of educational support for children, a cause that Rotary Clubs. Freemasons and members of the Pattaya Sport Club have been consistently advocating. By providing student uniforms and learning materials, the generous individuals involved aim to alleviate the financial burden on the foundation and bring smiles to the children’s faces as they started a new academic term.”







Palisorn Noja (Kru Ja), Director of ATCC was moved on receiving over 70,000 baht worth of school uniforms and shoes for his children, saying, “Ban Kru Ja, (ATCC) has unfortunately faced challenges in receiving support following the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation is responsible for providing care, including food, education, consumer products, and utility expenses for more than 30 children. We truly appreciate your kindness and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”







Those interested in helping and donating essential items or funds to support abused children and youth can contribute to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATTC) through the Children Protection Development Foundation’s Kasikorn Bank account number 006 123 4896.

To know more about ATCC and offer your assistance please call Kru Ja at 0922324924, 0819499349. Email: [email protected] website: www.atcc.or.th















