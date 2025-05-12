Fears grow that Chinese tourists may shun Thailand long-term

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is facing a significant and persistent decline in the number of Chinese tourists, a trend that has continued for over a year. While the problem has long been evident, substantial efforts to resolve it have only just begun. Industry experts are urging a long-term solution and a coordinated push to rebuild the image that Thailand is a safe travel destination. They emphasize that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) alone cannot fix the issue, as it lacks the legal authority to enforce changes. For real results, the Thai government must take the lead, particularly in tackling systemic issues such as misuse of the visa-free policy by “grey” Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities.







Between January 1 and April 20, 2025, Thailand welcomed 11,272,379 foreign visitors, a slight increase of 0.52 percent compared to the same period in 2024. China remained the largest source of tourists, contributing 1,524,697 visitors, followed by Malaysia, Russia, India, and South Korea. However, on April 16, 2025, only 5,833 Chinese tourists arrived in the country—the lowest daily number since Thailand introduced a permanent visa-free policy for Chinese travelers on March 1, 2024. On average, Thailand had been expecting between 15,000 to 20,000 Chinese visitors per day under this scheme.

In response to the stagnating recovery, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool announced a revised tourism target for 2025 of 35.5 million foreign visitors, the same as in 2024. The agency expects to generate more than 1.83 trillion baht in international tourism revenue, an increase of at least 10 percent. For domestic tourism, the goal is 205 million trips and 1.17 trillion baht in earnings. To help achieve this, the TAT is requesting 3.5 billion baht in government funding for three key initiatives: a scaled-down “Travel Thailand Together” subsidy campaign with fewer than one million participants, online marketing efforts targeting independent travelers, and partnerships with airlines—especially Chinese charter flights—to guarantee high seat occupancy rates.



Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich noted that between January and April 28, Thailand had earned 952 billion baht from international tourism, an increase of 4.73 percent. Despite the decline in the Chinese market, this growth was buoyed by long-haul tourists from other regions. To further boost Chinese interest, the “Sawasdee Ni Hao” campaign will launch in May 2025. It will bring more than 300 Chinese influencers and media representatives to Thailand to experience and promote the country firsthand.

Yet for many, this may be too little, too late. China was once Thailand’s leading source of both tourist numbers and spending. But now, many Chinese travelers are choosing destinations like Japan, Vietnam, or Singapore instead. A popular online post titled “Why Chinese Tourists Aren’t Coming to Thailand,” published on April 30, 2025, went viral on Chinese social media, providing direct insights into Chinese public sentiment.



The post cites five major reasons why Chinese tourists are avoiding Thailand. First, safety concerns play a central role. Stories of kidnapping, organ trafficking, and violent crimes continue to spread online, and the presence of “grey” Chinese criminals operating in Thailand only adds to these fears. Many feel that Thai law enforcement is unreliable, and unlike cities in China, Thailand lacks modern security systems such as comprehensive CCTV networks.

Second, travelers feel that while living in Thailand may be affordable, tourism there is no longer cheap. Hotel prices and food in shopping malls have risen to match those in Japan, making destinations like Japan seem more worthwhile for the same price. Third, Thailand is perceived as outdated. Attractions and tourism products have remained unchanged for the past decade, and transport outside of Bangkok’s BTS and MRT zones remains difficult for foreign tourists.





The fourth issue is Thailand’s increasingly negative image in Chinese media. Disturbing headlines are frequently shared, including expressway truck crashes, pedestrians falling into sinkholes, tourists hit by falling trees, murders of Chinese citizens, explosions at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the Siam Paragon shooting involving a 14-year-old boy and a Chinese victim, as well as reports of Chinese tourists being kidnapped by Thai police or ex-police officers. There are also regular reports of tourists falling from hotel balconies, building collapses during earthquakes, and other tragic or suspicious events.

Lastly, Chinese travelers now have more attractive domestic options. Southern China has begun hosting its own Songkran-style water festivals, offering similar experiences without the need to travel abroad. That said, some niche markets—such as Chinese LGBTQ tourists—still find Thailand appealing, particularly due to events like the S2O Music Festival.







In the end, Thailand is learning a tough lesson: global tourism is competitive, and no destination can remain popular forever without innovation and reform. Just as Thailand once surged ahead of others, it now risks falling behind newer, safer, and more innovative travel markets—particularly China itself, which has emerged as a destination boasting natural beauty, modern infrastructure, excellent accommodations, and attractive pricing. If Thailand hopes to regain the trust and interest of Chinese travelers, it must modernize and address long-standing concerns without delay.

































